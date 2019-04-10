Fareham College appoints new principal

A NEW principal has been appointed at Fareham College to Nigel Duncan, who is leaving after 14 years at the helm.

Andrew Kaye who will take over as principal and chief executive officer at the end of April in readiness for the start of the summer term.

Mr Kaye has served as deputy principal since June 2015 and is credited as being a key figure in the college’s transformation into being judged outstanding in its most recent Ofsted inspection.

He said: ‘I’m very proud to be appointed as principal and recognise I have big shoes to fill. Nigel has been an outstanding principal of the college for a number of years and we shall all miss his experience here greatly.’

Mr Kaye hopes to continue to increase the size of the college and to further develop links with local businesses.

‘My drive is to increase the college not only in size but also in financial resilience,’ he added. ‘This will ensure we can continually offer our students modern working facilities with the very latest equipment, a career-led curriculum and the very best teachers. I want Fareham College to be recognised as a more innovative and entrepreneurial organisation, putting our employers and the skills they need to compete globally at our forefront and with every student leaving us prepared to start their career.’

The first stage in this development is the college’s new £4.1m Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) which is planned to deliver over one thousand six hundred groundwork and civil engineering apprenticeships in the next five years.

Mr Duncan had been principal at the college for seven years and was recently awarded an OBE by the Queen for his services to further education.