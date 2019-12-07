Fareham College in running for prestigious award

A LOCAL college has been selected as a finalist for a prestigious national award.

Fareham College has been nominated as a finalist in the Association of Colleges (AoC) Beacon Awards for the City & Guilds Award for College Engagement with Employers.

The awards recognise the best and most innovative practice among UK further education colleges. Principal and chief executive at the College, Andrew Kaye, said: ‘Employability is at the heart of the Fareham College mindset. Working together with employers to directly address a recognised sector challenge, through the development of a skilled workforce, is invaluable for our students, for our employers and for the local and regional economic development as a whole.’

The winners will be announced at the TES Further Education Awards in association with the AoC Beacon Awards national Award Ceremony in London on Friday March 20, 2020.