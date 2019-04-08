Fareham’s Boundary Oak School ‘punches above it weight’ to be crowned ISA National U13 champions

YOUNG rugby players have toasted their first victory at a national competition.

Lads from Fareham’s Boundary Oak School’s under-13s boy’s team clinched a stunning victory at the ISA National U13 Rugby championships.

The boys were up against seven other teams during the tournament, staged at St James Senior Boys’ School in Twickenham – a stone’s throw from the hallowed grounds of England’s international side.

After winning the group stage against Abbey Gate College, The Cedars School and St James Boys School, the Boundary Oak team – led by Year 8 team captain James Miller – went on to beat Princethorpe from Warwickshire in the final.

Joe Davis, head of sport at Boundary Oak, said: ‘I am immensely proud of the boys and how they turned every game around with their positive attitude.

‘In the first game against St James Boys School, they played better rugby but it was our grit and determination along with the character skills that we have instilled in our pupils that won us the game.’

Boundary Oak headteacher James Polansky said he was proud of all the boy’s efforts to become champions.

‘This is a fantastic achievement considering the size of our school,’ he added. ‘We have always punched above our weight in rugby, but to do so at national level is truly remarkable. It’s a true testament to the dedication, drive and enthusiasm of both our pupils and staff.’