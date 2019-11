The school held an arts festival to raise money for their art department and other projects. Here are some of the best photos.

(l to r), Catherine Arnold Archer and her partner, Pete Roff. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171119-1) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

(l to r), Clive and Nicky Heard. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171119-2) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

(l to r), Yasemin Cakiroglu and her dad Ayhan. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171119-4) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

(l to r), Jack and Natalie Jeffery. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171119-6) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more