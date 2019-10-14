A school was put in lockdown this afternoon.

The Henry Cort Community College in Fareham sent a message to parents today saying that it was in lockdown and that all the students and staff were safe.

The Henry Cort Community College in Fareham. Picture: Google Maps

In an update on Facebook, the school said: ‘LOCKDOWN UPDATE: All students are safe and well. We will be releasing them at the end of the day once systematic bag searches have been completed.

READ MORE: Prime Student Living reveals Stanhope House delays started with discovery of huge basement in Portsmouth as it sets aside £1m contingency fund

‘A further update will follow.’

The school later added: ‘All college buses have been delayed leaving college and are now en route, apologies for inconvenience caused.’

When approached by The News the school said it was unable to comment on the lockdown. Hampshire County Council and police have also been approached for comment.

READ MORE: Travellers leave 'dreadful' mess on Cowplain playing field after setting up camp for 3 days

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.