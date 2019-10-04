Fareham school shows its colours to support armed forces in Red White and Blue Day

Have your say

CHILDREN at a primary school took part in a Red White and Blue day to celebrate the role of the armed forces.

Youngsters raised cash and tried on navy divers’ equipment, inflated a rescue raft, used drills to replicate ship construction and programmed robots.

Left to right - Adam Rendell, 36, Alfie Lonson, 7, Leo Patterson, 6, and Grace Durrant, 6.

Yesterday afternoon children at Crofton Hammond Infant School in Fareham took part in sports games with the navy physical instructors as well as having visit from a Royal Navy helicopter which landed on the field.

Eilidh Castrinogannakis, six, whose dad is in the navy, said: ‘Today has been fun.

‘I really enjoyed making the flag and using the drills to make a helicopter.

Classmate Evie Rose, six, added: ‘Today has been different to a normal school day. I enjoyed playing with the robots.’

Children from Crofton Hammond Infant School on board a Royal Navy helicopter which landed in their school field.

Students made a donation to wear red, white and blue clothing, while a cake sale also contributed to raising money for the RAF Benevolent Fund and The Soldiers Charity.

However, for headteacher, Jacky Halton the event was also about raising the profile and understanding of the work of the armed forces.

Ms Halton said: ‘Thirty per cent of our pupils are from service families.

‘A lot of parents get deployed and are away from home for long periods.

‘Today gives the children the opportunity to learn about the different work that our service personnel do.’

Lieutenant Commander David Marshall whose son Harry, six, attends the school said it is important the armed forces are part of the community.

Lt Cdr Marshall said: ‘It is important for us to be able to come into schools and engage with the children.

‘Rather than just seeing footage on the TV it creates a wider understanding of what we do. It may also put a little spark in child's mind who may join the armed forces in the future.’

Petty Officer Adam Rendell, who had been showing pupils an inflatable rescue raft, added: ‘It is really important to keep in touch with the local community.

‘(This) has been great fun and the children have asked so many questions.’