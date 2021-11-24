Wallisdean Federated schools held a rainbow non-uniform fundraising day at the beginning of term to raise money for The Rainbow Centre.

Together they collected more than £300 for the Fareham-based charity, which supports children with cerebral palsy, as well as adults with MS, Parkinson’s, and those recovering from a stroke.

Sandra Cammish, headteacher, said: ‘We chose the Rainbow centre because it’s close to our hearts, it’s a local charity.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Emma Dean, senior income development for The Rainbow Centre, Miss Bowser, then kids, Flynn, seven, Lexie, 10, Freddie, eight, Karpagam, nine. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Yesterday, staff, school councillors, and students presented the cheque for £333 to the team at The Rainbow Centre.

Upon receiving the cheque on behalf of charity, Emma Dean, senior income development at The Rainbow Centre, said: ‘We’re really excited, and really, really grateful that all the children at Wallisdean Federated Schools have raised so much money to help the children at The Rainbow Centre.’

Sandra added: ‘Our children were aware of The Rainbow Centre but not really how it provided support for the community.

Wallisdean Federated schools did a non-uniform fundraising day to raise money for The Rainbow Centre. Picture: Sam Stephenson

‘The children were really proud to represent the Federation - they went with some questions about how the money would be spent.

‘They were just amazed by the similarities of our school and The Rainbow Centre.

‘It was an excellent experience.’

Fundraising for The Rainbow Centre will now be an annual event at Wallisdean Federated schools.

Sandra said: ‘The school council has decided that because a local charity and they could see the number of people would benefit, they would like it to be an annual event for the school.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron