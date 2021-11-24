Fareham schoolpupils have ‘excellent’ time as they present cheque to The Rainbow Centre following non-uniform fundraising day
SCHOOLPUPILS from Fareham have raised hundreds of pounds in support of a local charity centre.
Wallisdean Federated schools held a rainbow non-uniform fundraising day at the beginning of term to raise money for The Rainbow Centre.
Together they collected more than £300 for the Fareham-based charity, which supports children with cerebral palsy, as well as adults with MS, Parkinson’s, and those recovering from a stroke.
Sandra Cammish, headteacher, said: ‘We chose the Rainbow centre because it’s close to our hearts, it’s a local charity.’
Yesterday, staff, school councillors, and students presented the cheque for £333 to the team at The Rainbow Centre.
Read More
Upon receiving the cheque on behalf of charity, Emma Dean, senior income development at The Rainbow Centre, said: ‘We’re really excited, and really, really grateful that all the children at Wallisdean Federated Schools have raised so much money to help the children at The Rainbow Centre.’
Sandra added: ‘Our children were aware of The Rainbow Centre but not really how it provided support for the community.
‘The children were really proud to represent the Federation - they went with some questions about how the money would be spent.
‘They were just amazed by the similarities of our school and The Rainbow Centre.
‘It was an excellent experience.’
Fundraising for The Rainbow Centre will now be an annual event at Wallisdean Federated schools.
Sandra said: ‘The school council has decided that because a local charity and they could see the number of people would benefit, they would like it to be an annual event for the school.’