Pippa was excited to show her mum what she had done at school as Lucy is a big fan of the Queen.

The five year old, who has no knowledge of the Monarch, had coloured the Queen’s outfit perfectly to what she had been seen in before on previous occasions.

Lucy Purkiss's daughter Pippa coloured in an accurate likeness of the Queen Picture: Lucy Purkiss

Lucy said: ‘I think Pippa’s drawing is amazing – she was so pleased too give it to us. She has asked lots of questions about the Queen, and I think she really captured a great likeness.’

Pippa, who does not quite understand what is going on in regards to the royal family, bought the drawing home and shocked her mum, who decided to show her photographs of the Queen in very similar outfits to how the five-year-old had coloured the picture in.

Lucy added: ‘The Queen is all we have ever known. She was our constant. We feel very sad she has passed. I feel as though the only speech that could make us feel better in this time of loss, would have come from Her Majesty herself.