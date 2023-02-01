Headteacher of Swanmore College, Kyle Jonathan. provided the update on the school website after first reporting the incident yesterday. Year 11 students are expected to return to the New Road school tomorrow following todays National Education Union industrial action.

Addressing parents and carers, he said: ‘The gas leak hasn’t been fully located but has been made safe. We still have no definitive timescale with regard to a full repair, so we are still without gas heating or a fully functioning kitchen.’ Mr Jonathan added pupils from Year 7 to 10 will have lessons taught remotely.

The gas leak was first reported at Swanmore College on Tuesday. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

All Year 11 pupils have been earmarked to return at 8.25am tomorrow to sit their Physics/Trilogy mock exam. Some students will be taking their Media Studies and Enterprise and Marketing mock tests later in the day, with some those taking Art, Music & Technology subjects being asked to stay on site after exams to complete coursework.

They will be given an invite from their teachers via Google Classroom or gmail. Other pupils will be allowed go back home after the exams and access online lessons. Mr Jonathan said the school can accommodate pupils safely and will be prioritising Year 11 mock exam completion and controlled assessments over the next few days.