Praise Oladoyin, Sky Moore, Thomas Fisher and Izzy-Murphy Farley Picture: Adam Scott

Ark Charter academy principal Fiona Chapman said: ‘With rightful anticipation and expectation pupils at Ark Charter opened their GCSE results surrounded by the staff that had walked the path of the last 18 months with them.

‘Robust, accurate, meticulously scrutinised grades means that every student has received the outcomes that most clearly reflect their endeavours and achievements over the last five years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Umar Malik, principal Fiona Chapman and Izzy Murphy Farley at Ark Charter School Picture: Adam Scott

‘Never have students faced such a unique journey to earning their onward path through education. It was our duty to prepare them as best as we could….then build in inordinate amounts of resilience, adaptability and determination to weather the distinctive challenges that have faced them…..and today they see the results of that work.

‘Today is the first day of their forwards journey confident that their grades prepare them for courses where they will flourish. We, at Charter, are in awe of what our year 11 cohort have achieved.’

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan visited the school to met the students receiving their results.