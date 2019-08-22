GCSE results: Brave Hannah scores top marks despite the loss of her father

SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD Hannah Woods attained a clean sweep of top marks - five As* and five grade 9s - in all her subjects despite the traumatic loss of her father who passed away last year.

Hannah, who is at Portsmouth High School, said: ‘My dad passed away last year when I was right in the middle of my GCSE courses. If he had been here today he would have been so proud of my grades.’

Mum, Juliet Woods, added: ‘I am so proud of Hannah. She has had such a tough year and has done really well.’

Hannah was so terrified about opening her results that she wanted to go outside on her own.

‘I was particularly worried about maths and the sciences and it was such a relief to see how well I had done. I am now going to study maths, further maths and physics at A-level before going on to university,’ said Hannah.