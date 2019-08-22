GCSE results: Core subject results shine as Cowplain School celebrates results day

IT WAS scores across core subjects that left teachers at Cowplain School feeling proud yesterday as pupils picked up their GCSE results.

Headteacher Ian Gates reported a five per cent increase in pupils achieving grade 5s in English and maths, taking the total to 36 per cent.

Harrison Frampton can hardly believe his success at the Cowplain School'Picture: Malcolm Wells (190822-6774)

Meanwhile 57 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 4 in both subjects - the equivalent of a C grade, in old terms.

'I'm really proud because as has been reported in the press, these were the hardest exams ever -some would say too hard,' Mr Gates said.

'But these children have come in, given it a good go and they've got record results for the school.

'The grade 5 results are great news for us and every grade in the school, when you average it out, has improved on last year.'

As hordes of Year 11s now prepare to leave Cowplain School, Mr Gates had a good luck message as they seek pastures new.

'Good luck to everyone moving on now, I hope you achieved what you wanted to and are able to set yourself up for the future,' he added.

One of the school's highest achievers, Samuel Predeth, earned five 9s, three 8s, two 7s and a six.

'The exams were really hard this year so I'm happy I passed everything,' said Sam, 16.

'I've worked so hard for the subjects I've got 9s in and it feels so special to get them now.'