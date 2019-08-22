GCSE results: Gosport headteacher pays tribute to 'remarkable' young people after stable grades

RESULTS day at one Gosport school was about more than just stable results.

Brune Park has been changing its perception as part of the Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust (GFM), and headteacher Kirstie Andrew-Power is confident the school will continue its success.

Frances Weston. GCSE results day. Brune Park Community School, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220819-86)

She said: ‘The results are stable, we have consolidated. Today is about the youngsters getting their results which is the start of the next chapter for them and the end of their time here.

‘There’s the things everyone is measuring and we’re looking at the things you can’t measure. These are remarkable, disciplined, wonderful young people who have had a rough ride here and have come through.

‘For us as a school, we are starting on our journey of improvement.This is about the Gosport community coming together.’

Frances Weston was head girl in year 11, and was really pleased with her results of one 7, four 6s, one 5, one 4 and a Distinction*.

Joe Dawson and headteacher Kirstie Andrew-Power . GCSE results day. Brune Park Community School, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220819-84)

An aspiring future lawyer, Frances will be going to Portsmouth College to do A-levels in law, politics and criminology.

The 16-year-old said: ‘Being head girl was one of the most incredible educational experiences I have ever had, I wanted to make sure nobody felt they couldn’t talk.

‘Since joining the GFM we can see the change in the school, We are a lot more of a community now, it’s changing the perception of Brune Park.’

Student Joseph Dawson was ‘over the moon’ with his results as he takes his next steps towards a future career.

Harrison Duffield and headteacher Kirstie Andrew-Power. GCSE results day. Brune Park Community School, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220819-85)

He said: ‘English has always been someone I have struggled with and I’m over the moon with a 7 and a 6. I had issues that we had done two years and it all came down to one day, it was a stressful few weeks but the extended holiday meant I could relax.

‘I’m pretty happy, all things considered - I think it’s hard not to look happy at this point.’

Joseph’s results also included two 9s, two at Distinction star and an 8. He will be going to UTC to do computer science, maths and chemistry.

Joseph added: ‘I either want to get a university degree or go to Singapore and study. The Asian market is really exploding at the moment and it would be a shame to miss it.’

From left, Thomas Hutchings, Hannah Hutchings, Florence Richardson, Megan Lowe and Holly Bolton. GCSE results day. Brune Park Community School, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220819-81)

Described by the headteacher as an ‘incredible role model’ and ‘really good peer influence’, Harry Duffield will be celebrating tonight with a family meal after achieving two 5s, three 4s and a 6 in English literature.

He said: ‘I feel more confident than I did going into year 11. Before this academy came in, we had lost all hope in the school and they have been really supportive and helpful.’

Harry, who balanced his studies with working at a local gym, will be heading off to CEMAST to study aerospace engineering.

‘I’ve always wanted to be a pilot, it’s just trying to work out if I want to do civil or RAF,’ he added.

Ian Potter, chief executive of the GFM, said: ‘The purpose of establishing the GFM is this. It’s about every youngster having the opportunity to succeed regardless of the school in Gosport that they attend.

‘Gosport has not always seen itself as a place where youngsters can do as well as, actually, they can.

‘Today is about celebrating the achievements of those and I’m proud that the GFM is enabling a Gosport-wide approach to supporting youngsters achieve their potential and overcome any challenges that they face along the way.’

Kirstie is convinced this is only the beginning of the school’s success. She added: ‘What we have been able to do is draw expertise and capabilities from this school and from our four other schools.

‘We have been able to share staffing across the schools. We have been able to show that we believe in the Gosport kids because we can see what’s happening one mile down the road. We can see that these kids are starting to believe in themselves. They have that strength in belief.

‘We couldn’t have done that without the strength of these five schools together.

‘This is the way forward for Gosport - we are working together for all the youngsters of Gosport.’