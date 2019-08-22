Students at Portsmouth Academy say they are relieved that the waiting is now over.

Niha Yasmin Ali didn't let her hearing impairment stand in her way of achieving good grades in her GCSEs.

Amy Brazier at Portsmouth Academy

The 16-year-old said: 'The school really helped me by putting me at the front of classrooms and giving me extra support which helped so much. Yesterday I was in a different city and I was so nervous and all my family were trying to calm me down.

'Now I am just so happy and relieved.'

Niha, who got four 7s, a 6, a 5 and a 3, is going to Portsmouth College to study English Language, religious studies and psychology.

With five 9s, four 8s, a 6 and an A^ (equivalent to an A**) Laura Day was pleased to say the least.

Niha Yasmin Ali

The 16-year-old said: 'I feel really good now because I did feel terrified and now I am going to go home and eat food.'

The soon-to-be Havant and South Downs College student is taking A-levels in English Literature and maths.

Sixteen-year-old Amberley Rankin achieved a 9, three 8s, two 7s, a 5 and two 4s.

Amberley said: 'I am so pleased. Yesterday I was really scared but now I'm so happy.

Her mum Fiona, who is a teacher but not at the school, added: 'I think the education system is seriously affected by politics and so we were worried that would be a factor in the grades but i am enormously proud of Amberley and she has done amazingly well.

'The school were really supportive of all the girls.'

Amberley is going on to study English Language, politics and theatre studies at Portsmouth College. Fellow student Conni Groves, 16, got two 9s, two 8s, three 6s, and one 5.

She said: ' I am really pleased and overwhelmed. I wasn't expecting the 8s or 9s so I am so happy. I am going to celebrate by going to Sprinkles with my friends.'

Her mum Megan Groves added: 'I am so proud of her. She works unbelievably hard and deserves this so much.

Laura Day

'The school has been really supportive and Conni went to every revision session and it has all paid off. I know how hard GCSEs were when I did them and how nervous I was so she has done incredibly well.'

Conni's friend Beatrice Cristovici will also be celebrating getting 7s across the board at Sprinkles.

The 16-year-old said: 'Yesterday I was terrified but when I opened my envelope I was really happy and I am so glad it is all over now.'

Beatrice is off to Portsmouth College to study law, history and music.

Principal Natalie Sheppard, who is stepping up to the newly created role of Director of Education for the Thinking Schools Portsmouth Hub from September with Rachel Grey becoming principal, said: 'We are so delighted with these wonderful exam results because we understand the doors these will open for our students. They worked hard and rose to the challenge.'