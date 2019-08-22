GCSE results: Portsmouth High School students thank teachers

PORTSMOUTH High School is celebrating another outstanding set of results.

Students achieved a 97 per cent A* to B or equivalent in mathematics and 90 per cent A* to B in all other subjects. A number of subjects at the school follow the International GCSE syllabus which uses the old grading format.

The girls of Portsmouth High School celebrate their GCSE results.

One of the school's top performerss was 16-year-old Rebecca Noble who attained four 9s, one 8, three A* and two grade As.

Rebecca said: ‘I was so nervous coming into school and it was such a relief to open my results. It's an amazing feeling and I'm so happy with my grades. I really didn’t expect a grade 9 in maths.’

Her dad Simon added: ‘I'm so pleased with everything Rebecca has achieved. The school has been so supportive and she couldn’t have achieved what she has without them.'

Rebecca will now be studying A-level chemistry, maths, biology and Spanish and would then like to go on and study biomedical sciences.

Mahera Fatima Chowdary, 16, achieved five A*, one 9, two 8s, one 7 and one 6.

‘My hands were shaking when I opened the envelope. It was such a relief when I saw my grades and I'm so proud of what I've achieved. I was particularly surprised to get an 8 in biology. I wouldn’t have got these results without the support of my teachers,’ she said.

Mahera is now going to study A-level maths, history and Spanish.

Headmistress Jane Prescott was delighted with the results but wanted to stress the holistic education the school provides.

Jane said: 'We credit our success to the hard work of our specialist teachers, disciplined classes and highly regarded traditional courses which give our girls a firm foundation for academic excellence. Girls succeed across the school in all areas including sport, drama and music. I am proud of the girls and today we celebrate their success . The combination of excellent teaching and commitment to do well has ensured they got the results they deserve.'

Jane added that she had taken the decision to remove the school from the independent school league tables.

'I believe this puts additional pressure on the girls,' she said.