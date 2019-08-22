GCSE results: St Edmund's Catholic School headteacher's pride in students staff and parents

AS PUPILS collected their results from St Edmund's Catholic School its headteacher has spoken of his pride in ensuring students are 'in a fantastic position to start the next stage of their lives'.

It was another excellent set of results for the outstanding rated school with 78 per cent of students attaining grades 9 to 4 in maths and English and 55 per cent achieving grades 9 to 5. Additionally, 22 per cent of students scored the top 7 to 9 grades in English with 21 per cent in maths.

Wade Stickland, 16, overcame difficulties with his writing to achieve four 5s, three 6s, two 4s and one 2.''Picture: Sarah Standing

Headteacher, Simon Graham, said: 'What's most satisfying is seeing those children who have worked hard and taken onboard advice put themselves in a better position going forward. It's an amazing feeling knowing many of our children can now get onto level 3 courses rather than level 2.'

This has not always been the case for the school as Mr Graham described a very different picture when he first arrived.

'It's great to see so many smiling children after we experienced the exact opposite 10 years ago. We never again want to experience the feeling of letting them down. The children have once again made excellent progress and I'm tremendously proud of the staff, students and parents,' he said.

The schools top performing pupil was Syed Faiyad Tahmid, 16, who attained nine 9s and two 8s.

Syed said: 'I was really surprised to get a 9 in English. When I was in primary school I was often in the lower groups for this subject. I am now planning on studying A-level biology, chemistry, maths and further maths at Havant College and then hopefully go on to Oxford University.'

(l-r) Students Ruth Gabrat, 16, Farzana Ibrahimi ,16, Josh Veluz,16, Mariam Ceesay ,16, and Abby Kebede ,16, celebrate after collecting their GCSE results.''Picture: Sarah Standing

The school are equally proud of those students who have exceeded their own personal targets.

Wade Stickland, 16, struggled with literacy throughout his schooling. Despite being targeted 3s, Wade scored three 6s, four 5s and two 4s.

Wade said: 'I got a 6 in English which was a real surprise. I had a scribe for my exams as writing is a real issue for me. I am so pleased with my results.'

Wade now plans to go to Portsmouth College to study film studies.



