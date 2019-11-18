Have your say

Next month the nation will take to the polls for the first December general election in nearly a century.

Polling stations across the country will be open from 7am-10pm on December 12 with many of these stations be based at schools.

Below is a list to show which schools in the area will be used as polling stations and how this will affect them.

Portsmouth

Open:

Castle View Academy, Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove

Cottage Grove Primary School, Chivers Close, Somerstown

Court Lane Infant School, Court Lane, Drayton

Court Lane Junior School, Hilary Avenue, Cosham

Isambard Brunel School, Wymering Road, North End

Lyndhurst Academy, Lyndhurst Road, Copnor

Milton Park Primary School, Eastney Road, Milton

Penhale Infant School, Penhale Road, Fratton

Solent Infant School, Evelegh Road, Farlington

Closed:

Fernhurst Junior School, Francis Avenue, Southsea

Meon Junior School, Crofton Road, Southsea

Moorings Way Infant School, Moorings Way, Milton

Newbridge Junior School, George Street, Fratton

Stamshaw Infant School, North End Avenue, Stamshaw

Fareham

Open:

Cams Hill School, Sheerwater Avenue

Closed:

Northern Pre-School, Richmond Rise

Gosport

Open:

Brockhurst Primary, Avery Lane

Haselworth Primary School, Mayfield Road

Leesland C of E Infant, Whitworth Road (but closed to reception classes)



Closed:



Alverstoke CE Junior School, The Avenue

Alverstoke Infant School, Ashburton Road

Bedenham Primary, Bridgemary Avenue

Elson Junior School, Exmouth Road

Gomer Infant School, Pyrford Close

Grange Junior School, Franklin Road

Lee-on-the-Solent Junior, Salisbury Terrace

Newtown CE Primary School, Queens Road

Peel Common Infant School, The Drive

Rowner Junior School, Tichborne Way

St John’s C of E Primary School, Grove Road

St Mary’s RC School, Norman Road

Woodcot Primary School, Tukes Avenue



Havant

Open:

Barncroft Primary School, Park Lane, Bedhampton

Crookhorn College, Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville

Dickinson Centre, Park Community School, Middle Park Way

Emsworth Primary School, Victoria Road, Emsworth

Front Lawn Primary Academy, Broadmere Avenue, Leigh Park

Growing Places, at Mill Hill Primary School, Mill Road

Warblington School, Southleigh Road

Closed:

Sharps Copse Primary School, Prospect Lane, Havant





Meon Valley

Open:

All schools under Winchester City Council are open as normal

No schools under East Hampshire District Council being used as polling stations

Closed:

Cowplain School, Hart Plain Avenue

Queens Inclosure Primary School, Cornelius Drive

Woodcroft Primary School, Woodcroft Lane, Lovedean