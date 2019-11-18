Next month the nation will take to the polls for the first December general election in nearly a century.
Polling stations across the country will be open from 7am-10pm on December 12 with many of these stations be based at schools.
Below is a list to show which schools in the area will be used as polling stations and how this will affect them.
Portsmouth
Open:
Castle View Academy, Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove
Cottage Grove Primary School, Chivers Close, Somerstown
Court Lane Infant School, Court Lane, Drayton
Court Lane Junior School, Hilary Avenue, Cosham
Isambard Brunel School, Wymering Road, North End
Lyndhurst Academy, Lyndhurst Road, Copnor
Milton Park Primary School, Eastney Road, Milton
Penhale Infant School, Penhale Road, Fratton
Solent Infant School, Evelegh Road, Farlington
Closed:
Fernhurst Junior School, Francis Avenue, Southsea
Meon Junior School, Crofton Road, Southsea
Moorings Way Infant School, Moorings Way, Milton
Newbridge Junior School, George Street, Fratton
Stamshaw Infant School, North End Avenue, Stamshaw
Fareham
Open:
Cams Hill School, Sheerwater Avenue
Closed:
Northern Pre-School, Richmond Rise
Gosport
Open:
Brockhurst Primary, Avery Lane
Haselworth Primary School, Mayfield Road
Leesland C of E Infant, Whitworth Road (but closed to reception classes)
Closed:
Alverstoke CE Junior School, The Avenue
Alverstoke Infant School, Ashburton Road
Bedenham Primary, Bridgemary Avenue
Elson Junior School, Exmouth Road
Gomer Infant School, Pyrford Close
Grange Junior School, Franklin Road
Lee-on-the-Solent Junior, Salisbury Terrace
Newtown CE Primary School, Queens Road
Peel Common Infant School, The Drive
Rowner Junior School, Tichborne Way
St John’s C of E Primary School, Grove Road
St Mary’s RC School, Norman Road
Woodcot Primary School, Tukes Avenue
Havant
Open:
Barncroft Primary School, Park Lane, Bedhampton
Crookhorn College, Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville
Dickinson Centre, Park Community School, Middle Park Way
Emsworth Primary School, Victoria Road, Emsworth
Front Lawn Primary Academy, Broadmere Avenue, Leigh Park
Growing Places, at Mill Hill Primary School, Mill Road
Warblington School, Southleigh Road
Closed:
Sharps Copse Primary School, Prospect Lane, Havant
Meon Valley
Open:
All schools under Winchester City Council are open as normal
No schools under East Hampshire District Council being used as polling stations
Closed:
Cowplain School, Hart Plain Avenue
Queens Inclosure Primary School, Cornelius Drive
Woodcroft Primary School, Woodcroft Lane, Lovedean