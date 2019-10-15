A NURSERY has been praised for its ‘exemplary setting’ after being judged outstanding during a recent Ofsted inspection.

Good Manors Day Nursery in Fareham was also commended for its ‘vast range of opportunities to learn and develop’ in a ‘secure and nurturing environment’.

Staff and children at Good Manors Day Nursery which has been judged outstanding in a recent Ofsted inspection.

Business and operations manager, Rob Allman, said: ‘We are delighted with the outcome of the inspection which recognises the high standards we have maintained since our last inspection. The inspector was highly complimentary of our staff who were over the moon at the judgement.’

Inspectors were particularly impressed with the strong relationship the nursery had built with parents.

The report stated: ‘Parents are very complimentary about the setting and stress how secure and confident they feel when leaving their children. Parents attend regular meetings and they comment that they are “amazed at the progress their children are making”.’

The inspectorate singled out the high levels of independence shown by the children, particularly during meal times, and the progress children made in preparation for starting school.

Inspector Jo Hogan wrote: ‘Throughout the setting children are very independent. They demonstrate this when they expertly use a knife to spread jam and butter on their toast. Children pour drinks and cereals with great confidence. Children are incredibly well prepared for their next stages in learning, due to the exceptionally high quality of teaching across the nursery.’