Gosport and Fareham schools

Gosport and Fareham area SATs results - here's how your child's school did

The progress performance for Gosport and Fareham primary schools for the last academic year has now been released. Schools are now judged on pupil progress rather than simply raw outcomes. The scores show how much progress pupils made in reading, writing and maths between the end of Key Stage 1 (Year 2) and the end of Key Stage 2 (Year 6) compared to pupils nationally who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 1.

The scores are calculated by comparing the Key Stage 2 assessment results of pupils with the results of pupils in schools across England who started with the same assessment results at the end of Key Stage 1. Zero represents that a school’s children have on average progressed exactly in line with the national progress of children of the same ability. On a sliding scale, the more positive a score the better than average progress has been attained whilst the greater the negative value the further from average progress has been achieved. Each subject has a score range which is classed as ‘well below average’ through to ‘well above average’.  

Progress in reading: average with a score of -1.5. Progress in writing: Below average with a score of -1.8. Progress score in maths: Well below average with a progress score of -3.6.

1. Red Barn Primary School (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 61)

Progress in reading: Average with a score of 1. Progress in writing: Average with a score of 0.7. Progress score in maths: Average with a progress score of 1.2.

2. Grange Junior School (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 81)

Progress in reading: Average with a score of -0.6. Progress in writing: Average with a score of 0.4. Progress score in maths: Average with a progress score of -0.6.

3. Alver Valley Junior School (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 69)

Progress in reading: Well below average with a score of -3.6. Progress in writing: Below average with a score of -1.6. Progress score in maths: Well below average with a progress score of -3.7.

4. Gomer Junior School (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 57)

