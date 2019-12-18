Gosport and Fareham area SATs results - here's how your child's school did

The scores are calculated by comparing the Key Stage 2 assessment results of pupils with the results of pupils in schools across England who started with the same assessment results at the end of Key Stage 1. Zero represents that a school’s children have on average progressed exactly in line with the national progress of children of the same ability. On a sliding scale, the more positive a score the better than average progress has been attained whilst the greater the negative value the further from average progress has been achieved. Each subject has a score range which is classed as ‘well below average’ through to ‘well above average’.
1. Red Barn Primary School (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 61)
2. Grange Junior School (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 81)
3. Alver Valley Junior School (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 69)
