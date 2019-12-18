Gosport and Fareham area SATs results - here's how your child's school did

The scores are calculated by comparing the Key Stage 2 assessment results of pupils with the results of pupils in schools across England who started with the same assessment results at the end of Key Stage 1. Zero represents that a school’s children have on average progressed exactly in line with the national progress of children of the same ability. On a sliding scale, the more positive a score the better than average progress has been attained whilst the greater the negative value the further from average progress has been achieved. Each subject has a score range which is classed as ‘well below average’ through to ‘well above average’.

1. Red Barn Primary School (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 61) Progress in reading: average with a score of -1.5. Progress in writing: Below average with a score of -1.8. Progress score in maths: Well below average with a progress score of -3.6.

2. Grange Junior School (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 81) Progress in reading: Average with a score of 1. Progress in writing: Average with a score of 0.7. Progress score in maths: Average with a progress score of 1.2.

3. Alver Valley Junior School (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 69) Progress in reading: Average with a score of -0.6. Progress in writing: Average with a score of 0.4. Progress score in maths: Average with a progress score of -0.6.

4. Gomer Junior School (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 57) Progress in reading: Well below average with a score of -3.6. Progress in writing: Below average with a score of -1.6. Progress score in maths: Well below average with a progress score of -3.7.

