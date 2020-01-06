Gosport nursery judged outstanding by Ofsted for fourth consecutive time

Have your say

A GOSPORT nursery is celebrating being judged outstanding for the fourth consecutive time.

Alverbridge Nursery has now been graded outstanding since 2006.

The team at Alverbridge Nursery.

The report stated: ‘The exceptionally well-qualified and experienced team of childcare professionals successfully fulfils the highest expectations for all children.

‘It creates a vibrant inspiring environment, indoors and outdoors and expertly plans a curriculum that ignites children’s curiosity and thirst for learning.’

The judgement came as no surprise to parents, all of whom decided stay with Alverbridge following the nursery having to move to a new location on South Street in November 2017.

READ MORE: Portsmouth schoolgirl’s quest to help Kenyan children who are less fortunate

Rebecca Flynn, mother of Martha and Frank, said: ‘This is amazing news but doesn't surprise me one bit. Alverbridge is an amazing nursery and we couldn't be more pleased with the support our children receive.’

The nursery has been part of the Gosport community for over 20 years and currently provides care for 117 children.

The management team of ShirleyFaichen and Dawn Street said: ‘We are delighted with this outstanding result.’

READ MORE: Here are the school term dates for Portsmouth and Hampshire for 2020

The full day inspection took place under the new Ofsted framework, introduced in September, which has greater emphasis placed on the children.