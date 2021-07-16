Gosport pupils transform school garden to raise climate change awareness

A group of pupils at Brune Park School in Gosport have been challenged with creating an outside space for students to enjoy.

The project is being taken on by a small group of students who prefer hands-on work to being in the classroom.

Brune Park Community School garden in Gosport. William Martin, age 14. Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

It is hoped it will help promote growing your own food and healthy eating too.

Assistant headteacher Tom Morgan said: ‘School is traditionally about getting grades but about 20 per cent don’t get the grades so we thought about what we could offer them.

‘For some students being sat in the classroom doesn’t work for them. We recognise that and we want to give these guys an opportunity to do something different.

‘This is about having the skills to grow our own food and learning about sustainability and climate change.

Brune Park Community School garden in Gosport. Danny Hunt, 14, with a toad, moving to to safety at the pond. Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

‘Gosport is also the second most densely populated place in the UK and there are lots of people who don’t have gardens.

‘We want our students to be aware of where their food is coming from.

‘Childhood obesity and life expectancy isn’t good for Gosport and want to change that.’

Volunteers have been getting involved in the community garden and working alongside the students.

‘The staff and the kids are working hard and getting involved,’ Mr Morgan added.

‘We just love the idea of kids coming in at break times and lunch times and doing some weeding.

‘Lots of these children don’t have gardens so they don’t have the opportunity to learn but if they can develop skills like this at the age of 13 or 14 then that’s amazing.’

Danny Hunt, 14, is in Year 9. He said: ‘I see it as a great opportunity to help create a nice area in the school where people can come and relax one day.

‘My grandad has an allotment and I go there every year. It’s nice to do something new at school.’

Year 9 pupil William Martin, 14, added: ‘I like to be outside with the wildlife. I’ve done gardening before and it’s something that I enjoy.’

