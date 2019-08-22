Gosport school performing at best ever level as students achieve top GCSE grades

ONE Gosport school is performing at the ‘best level it ever has’ as GCSE students scoop top grades.

Bay House School and Sixth Form is celebrating its best ever GCSE results since the introduction of the reformed qualifications.

Ryan Bloxsom from Bay House. Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

Headline figures include 79 per cent of students achieving an English GCSE grade 9 to 4, with 74 per cent doing so in maths.

Similarly impressive results were achieved in biology with 84 per cent achieving 9 to 4, 75 per cent in chemistry and 9 to 4 grades achieved by 80 per cent taking physics.

Dr Nigel Matthias, headteacher, said: ‘Together with the A-level results from last week, the school is performing at the best level it ever has.

‘This is the best result since the exams were reformed. I’m just so delighted for the pupils and the staff who have worked so hard to achieve such a wonderful set of results.

From left, Niall Hills, Ben Ferguson, Jordan Cutler, Andew Fogwill and Samuel Rushent. GCSE results day. Bay House School, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220819-03)

‘Some of the staff have given thousands of hours to this and it has made a difference, we’re over the moon.

‘It’ll be hard to match this but we’ll try to beat it next year.’

Ryan Bloxsom was the school’s highest achiever, with eight 9s and three 8s to his name. He is going to stay on at the sixth form to study maths, biology, chemistry and music.

Ryan said: ‘It will take a while to sink in. I didn’t expect to do this well. I think this school is very good. I will stay on at the sixth form, especially as it’s close to where I live.

Justine Lilleyman, second right. GCSE results day. Bay House School, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220819-00)

‘They have helped me by running lots of revision sessions and one-to-ones which is much better than being in a class of 30.’

Like Ryan, plenty of the year 11s will be staying on at Bay House to study for their A-levels, including Tegan Busch.

Tegan was flying high with four 9s, one 8, two 7s, two 6s and a 5, as well as being the only student at the school to achieve a 9 in art.

She said: ‘I loved it here, I really liked Miss Allen for art as she’s been really supportive.’

Stephen Gould, left, and Harry Jordan-Gunfield with headteacher Nigel Matthias. GCSE results day. Bay House School, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220819-05)

Student Samuel Rushent puts down his success at GCSE to hard work and revision.

After achieving 5s and 6s in all his subjects, Samuel is heading off to study mechanical engineering at CEMAST.

‘I never used to revise for the first couple of mocks in year 10 and just got by. In year 11 I tried really hard and it paid off,’ said Samuel.

‘It came from realising I can’t just glide through life, I have to try. It’s been a long journey but work pays off.’

Owen Harper, 16, got an 8, two 7s, two 6s, four 5s and two 4s. He is staying on at the sixth form to study history, politics, English language and psychology. He achieved an 8 in history.

He said: ‘I am so happy. I have always loved history, it’s my favourite subject. I have done so much better than I thought I would.

From left, Isobel Feculak, Freya OGrady, Tegan Busch and Sophie Keates. GCSE results day. Bay House School, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220819-10)

‘The support I have had from my history teacher has been amazing. He’s the best teacher I have ever had.

‘It’s been tough because it’s been hard but I am over the moon now.’

Owen had a difficult time having had issues in his social circle which affected his concentration and he moved schools halfway through year 10.

He added: ‘It was the best move I made - the best decision I have made. I have progressed so much.’

He is celebrating by going on holiday to Rome.

Meanwhile, year 10s at the school were also celebrating GCSE results a year early, after the year group sat three exams in the summer term.

More than two thirds of the year 10s have now passed their English GCSE, which should take some pressure off next year.

One student, Honor Farley, achieved a 9 in all three exams of English, citizenship studies and statistics.