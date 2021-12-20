Gosport schools donate Christmas hampers to charity helping families in need

Pupils and staff at Brune Park and Bay House School and Sixth Form created more than 150 food hampers to donate to Jacob’s Well Care Centre and Fareham and Gosport Basics Bank.

The schools hosted Christmas Jumper Day on December 10 and instead of raising money, tutor groups and staff pulled together to create and decorate the hampers for the charities.

Zoe Myall, Brune Park head girl, said: ‘It feels amazing knowing how hard everyone at the schools has worked to come together, it feels really rewarding and I know that they are going to a good cause.

Brune Park and Bay House School made a Christmas delivery to Jacob’s Well Care Centre and Fareham and Gosport Basics Bank

‘It shows us in person how strong our school is when we come together as a team and it will have a massive impact on the community and will make sure that people have presents and food this winter.’

The hampers were presented at an assembly, which was streamed online, with representatives from the charities as well as the Mayor of Gosport, Councillor Mark Hook.

Jacob’s Well already supports more than 500 low-income families in Gosport.

Chief executive of the Toronto Place-based charity, Stuart Pottinger, said: ‘There are more hampers than last year, it is really brilliant.

‘It is amazing that people give, even those that are in need themselves.

‘We will have the poor and needy but we want to be there to help.’

