Gosport student turns rocky start to life at St Vincent College into triple distinction and Student of the Year

ONE Gosport student had more to celebrate than most on results day after turning his college career around.

St Vincent student Evan Morgan excelled in his course despite a rocky start to college life, becoming known as a bit of a troublemaker.

The 18-year-old said he was ‘lucky to come back this year’ and as a result he made sure to knuckle down and has now secured himself a triple distinction on his public services course.

Evan has wanted to join the army since the age of seven to follow in the footsteps of his ex-RAF dad and his brother, who is in the Royal Navy

The top grades are just the tip of the iceberg for Stubbington resident Evan, however, as he has also been nominated Student of the Year.

Andy Grant, head of the college, said: ‘When I got his results I was thrilled for him, he was my nomination for student of the year.’

This nomination comes off the back of Evan’s dedication to helping the college at open evenings, promotional events and helping on Duke of Edinburgh with special educational needs students.

Mr Grant said Evan’s parents were also thrilled with the change they had seen in their son over the past year, and college staff have high hopes for his future.

St Vincent college saw 100 per cent of students on its vocational courses pass, with 90 per cent achieving high grades like Evan’s this year.