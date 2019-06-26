Guildhall Trust helps to secure Rock Challenge future

THE Guildhall Trust has stepped in to help ensure the popular Rock Challenge will continue to prosper and expand opportunities for youngsters to showcase their creative talents.

Earlier this year, Global Rock Challenge Ltd faced difficulties in maintaining the events after the company’s key funding partner, Charity Be Your Best Foundation, were placed into administration.

Purbrook Park School perform in April's Rock Challenge.

The uncertainty resulted in February’s show at the Guildhall being placed in doubt.

Speaking at the time, a spokeswoman for Global Rock Challenge said: ‘We are working closely with venues, sponsors and schools to ensure the events continue to go ahead as smoothly as planned.’

The announcement of the new partnership with the Guildhall Trust will now provide a secure platform for Rock Challenge to further expand and reach more students and schools across the UK.

Helen Sjoquist, director of Global Rock Challenge Holdings Ltd, said: ‘Rock Challenge and JRock are proven vehicles designed to help students in their quest for skills, knowledge and character development. We are looking forward to working with The Guildhall Trust team to provide the educational opportunities for many more students and schools.’

The two organisations have had a close working relationship since the event was first hosted by Portsmouth Guildhall in 1996. The most recent event saw 33 schools from across Hampshire showcase performances in dance and drama.

Chief executive officer of The Guildhall Trust, Andy Grays, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with Global Rock Challenge Ltd to continue delivering these first class events for schools. Each year we see the pride and enjoyment the children have in competing. Their skills and confidence visibly grow and we are amazed at the level of effort and quality of performance. Already successful in 18 other towns and cities it’s our vision to develop these events and expand further to other towns and cities to engage even more children.’

The trust will support and develop the sponsorship and promotion of the event with a view to taking on the full management and production responsibility in 2020.

In 2019 over 20,000 students from 320 schools produced dance and drama performances staged in 53 live shows in 17 professional venues from Portsmouth to Inverness.











