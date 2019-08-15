Hampshire A-level grades on the up

A-LEVEL results across Hampshire showed the average grade has increased from a C plus to a B minus.

The average points score achieved by students has also increased from 33.4 in 2018 to 35.5 this year.

Welcoming the results, councillor Roz Chadd, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for education and skills, said: ‘Well done to the thousands of young people who received their results. Their achievements are a reflection of the high standards that these young people have set themselves, as well as the commitment of the excellent teaching and support staff in our colleges. We should also remember the parents and carers who have supported behind the scenes.’

Students sitting this year’s A-levels were the first to study for new-style exams with 20 new subjects tested for the first time.

Councillor Chadd added: ‘These results demonstrate the high quality of post-16 education and training that we have throughout Hampshire.’