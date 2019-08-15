Hard work pays off for students at St Vincent College after A-level and vocational qualification success

MORE students than ever before at St Vincent College will be going into higher education after success in A-levels.

With the overall pass rate for A-levels at 94 per cent and 100 per cent for Level 3 vocational courses, staff and students at the college in Mill Lane, Gosport, have plenty to celebrate.

St Vincent College A Level results.'(l to r), 'Megan Kneller, Katelyn Webster, Layla Payne, Chloe Rolls.''Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150819-3)

Overcoming the odds to get the grades she wanted was 20-year-old student Danielle Beuker.

After being unable to finish school in Taiwan due to illness, Danielle worked hard to achieve her GCSEs in one year and has now taken it one step further with a glowing A-level results sheet.

Achieving As in media studies and English language and a B in English literature means Danielle will be heading off to the University of Winchester next month to study creative writing.

She said: ‘It was quite a surprise, I didn’t believe it because I have always wanted to go to university since I was in year six but didn’t know if I would be as I was ill.

St Vincent College A Level results.'Danielle Beuker.'''Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150819-7)

‘I want to write books, scripts, music and everything.’

To celebrate, her family took her for a trip to the city which she will be studying in after picking up the results.

Andy Grant, head of the college, said: ‘We’re thrilled at the achievement of our students. We’ve had some fantastic results, 100 per cent of our vocational students passed their qualifications, 90 per cent of which have got high grades which will enable them to go on to all sorts of pathways in their future.

St Vincent College A Level results.'Harry Evans.'''Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150819-1)

‘That’s just data, it’s really about the students. We offer opportunities to students other places might not always. College is not just about your qualifications, it’s about becoming independent and developing your skills.’

History buff Harry Evans was ‘very happy’ with his results as they mean he can go on to study the subject he loves.

The 18-year-old from Rowner achieved an A in criminology, B in history and C in classics, and will go on to study history at the University of Winchester.

‘All the progress I’ve made I was expecting pretty good results, but I’m very happy,’ said Harry, who is hoping to follow his parents’ footsteps and join the Armed Forces in the future.

St Vincent College A Level results.'(l to r), ''Ariane Brown, Taome Rees-Dottin, Toby Hatcher.'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150819-2)

Taking an alternative route after college is Millie Robinson, who is hoping to get an apprenticeship with a film production company as a junior content producer.

Millie, 18, was pleased with her grades of an A in photography, B in art and C in film studies.

Fareham resident Millie said: ‘I was nervous about film studies, did really well in the coursework but I got a tutor through the college for my writing which improved my confidence.’

Mr Grant said: ‘Our staff work tirelessly in order to give our students the best education available and the recent results have proven that the hard work has paid off.

‘While it is always sad to say farewell to our students as they embark on the next stage in their lives we look forward to hearing all about their successes in the future.’

St Vincent College A Level results.'Jessica Whalley.'''Picture: Ian Hargreaves (150819-4)