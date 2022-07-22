HSDC College is celebrating as the first ever cohort of T Level students finish their courses.

Among these students is 18-year-old Joe Harper, aged 18, who is completing his Digital Design, Production and Development T Level.

Joe decided to do a T Level because he had a passion for cloud computing and software development, and was able to learn software languages, programming, and study the laws and ethics of computers.

Joe Harper, aged 18, who is completing his Digital Design, Production and Development T Level.

The youngster completed his industry placement at local employer Scotia Gas Networks, and is now on track to secure a distinction in his course.

Charles Smith, head of Digital Project Delivery at Scotia Gas Networks, said: ‘Joe’s communication is nothing short of excellent.

‘We found Joe to be flexible and accommodating whilst remaining very enthusiastic and keen to learn.’