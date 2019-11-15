Havant and South Downs College students' crafts stall helps light up Southsea

STUDENTS have been showcasing their creative talents after setting up a craft stall at the Palmerston Road Artists Market.

As part of their creative enterprise course, ten teenagers from Havant and South Downs College have spent two months creating a range or artworks to sell. Their stall included paintings, prints, ornaments and headbands.

Stephen Morgan and lecturer Paul Parsons with students holding their creative work near their stall.'Picture: Habibur Rahman

In keeping with the Southsea Christmas Lights switch-on, taking place on the same day, the students also created a range of festive cards and decorations.

For Maisy Firfield, 19, it was a first opportunity to publicly showcase her work.

Maisy said: ‘I’ve put together a collection of llama paintings as they are one of my favourite animals. It’s a really exciting opportunity to have your own stall so people can see and potentially buy your work.’

Fellow student, Samantha Webb, 18, added: ‘I’ve a passion for wildlife and have created a number ornaments of different animals. I really enjoy creating abstract flower paintings and so I’ve focused my artwork on this theme. Customers can purchase one of the paintings for £25 or two for £40.’

Lecturer Paul Parsons'Picture: Habibur Rahman

For all the students it was the first time they had been able to showcase and potentially sell any of their work to the public.

After selling one of her llama trinkets, Georgina Rupley, 18, said: ‘Today’s the first time someone has bought something I’ve made and it’s a fantastic feeling. It’s nice to know that someone has appreciated something which I have created and have decided to take it home and use in their house.’

For college lecturer and artist, Paul Parsons, the initiative provided students with a first-hand insight into the industry as well as the practical skills to one day establish their own enterprise.

Paul said: ‘It’s really important to have industry skills. Getting good grades is important but establishing something which is tangible and can actually earn a living is even more important. It’s an incredible feeling for students to get positive public feedback and even better to go home with cash in their pockets.’

Georgia added: ‘It would be amazing to have a business doing something I enjoy and am passionate about.’

The students will be running the stall at the same market location on November 30 and December 7. Items can also be purchased via the college’s website.