Havant and Waterlooville area SATs results - how did your child's school perform?

The scores are calculated by comparing the Key Stage 2 assessment results of pupils with the results of pupils in schools across England who started with the same assessment results at the end of Key Stage 1. Zero represents that a school’s children have on average progressed exactly in line with the national progress of children of the same ability. On a sliding scale, the more positive a score the better than average progress has been attained whilst the greater the negative value the further from average progress has been achieved. Each subject has a score range which is classed as ‘well below average’ through to ‘well above average’.

1. St Alban's Church of England Primary School (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 74) Progress in reading: Well above average with a score of 3.8. Progress in writing: Average with a score of1.3. Progress score in maths: Average with a progress score of 1.2.

2. Riders Junior School (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 23) Progress in reading: Well below average with a score of -3.8. Progress in writing: Well below average with a score of -4.6. Progress score in maths: Well below average with a progress score of -4.9.

3. Bidbury Junior School (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 47) Progress in reading: Well below average with a score of -4.9. Progress in writing: Well below average with a score of -3.2. Progress score in maths: Well below average with a progress score of -4.8.

4. Barncroft Primary School (Percentage of students meeting expected standard: 48) Progress in reading: Average with a score of -0.6. Progress in writing: Average with a score of 0.2. Progress score in maths: Average with a progress score of -0.7.

