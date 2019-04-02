Havant & South Downs College student wins £20 three-course menu challenge

THE CHALLENGE was to create a menu of three courses with no more than £20 – and a Havant & South Downs College student rose to the occasion.

Catering student Izabella Darmanin won the district final of the Rotary Young Chef competition after going up against 11 other budding chefs from across the south.

Izabella produced a mackerel pate with pickled cucumbers, pan fried loin of cod with a beurre blanc sauce and a white chocolate and passion fruit cheesecake to finish.

Judges from Lysses Hotel in Fareham, The Slipper Club in Emsworth and Harvest Fine Foods described her food as ‘creative’ and said it ‘stood out from all competitors.’