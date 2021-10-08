The rankings are based on Progress 8 scores – which is a score that is based on the GCSE grades achieved by students in their best eight subjects and the progress made from the end of year 6.

These are the eight schools which rank the highest on the Government’s Compare School Performance Service – click here to see the full table.

On the website there is the following disclaimer: ‘Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, most exams and assessments did not take place in 2019/20 or 2020/21. As a result of this, the government announced that it would not publish school or college level results data in autumn 2020 or autumn 2021.’

Thus the rankings in the Government’s table is based on Overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2019.

See the eight schools which ranked highest in our gallery below.

The secondary schools are listed in ascending order.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Oaklands Catholic School This school is in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville. 217 out of 223 students ranked Progress 8 in the latest available data. The school had a score of 0.2.8, which is above average. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. The Petersfield School This school is in Cranford Road, Petersfield. 219 out of 235 students ranked Progress 8 in the latest available data. The school had a score of 0.3, which is above average. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Bohunt School This school is in Longmoor Road, Liphook. 335 out of 357 students ranked Progress 8 in the latest available data. The school had a score of 0.33, which is above average. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Wildern School This school is in Wildern School, Southampton. 366 out of 368 students ranked Progress 8 in the latest available data. The school had a score of 0.33, which is above average Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales