Havant and South Downs College, Waterlooville, Hampshire.

Here are the best pictures from Day 3 of Rock Challenge Finals 

Serious themes played out at this Rock Challenge

Rock Challenge has been taking place at Portsmouth Guildhall all week. Here are the best pictures from Day Three. 

Chichester College, West Sussex.
Chichester College, West Sussex.
Nick Scott Photography
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Chichester College, West Sussex.
Chichester College, West Sussex.
Nick Scott Photography
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Chichester College, West Sussex.
Chichester College, West Sussex.
Nick Scott Photography
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Chichester College, West Sussex.
Chichester College, West Sussex.
Nick Scott Photography
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5