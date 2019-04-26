Here are the best pictures from Day 3 of Rock Challenge Finals 

Rock Challenge has been taking place at Portsmouth Guildhall all week. Here are the best pictures from Day Three.

Chichester College, West Sussex. Nick Scott Photography Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Chichester College, West Sussex. Nick Scott Photography Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Chichester College, West Sussex. Nick Scott Photography Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Chichester College, West Sussex. Nick Scott Photography Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more