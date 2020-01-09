Here's how long Portsmouth parents have left to apply for primary school places

Have your say

THE application window to apply for starting school and junior school places in 2020 will be closing in a few days and parents are urged to apply as soon as possible.

You have until midnight on Wednesday, January 15, to apply by visiting Portsmouth City Council’s website.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Education, said: ‘It's such an important decision, so to be in with the very best chance of children getting a place at their preferred school I'd encourage parents to apply online - today.

‘The online application process is quick and easy to use.’

Where applications cannot be made online for any reason, parents should come to the City Helpdesk at the Civic Offices for assistance.

There is an 'Information for Parents 2020/21' booklet online with guidance on schools and the admissions process by clicking this link.

Portsmouth City Council's admissions team can be contacted on 023 9268 8008 or admissions@portsmouthcc.gov.uk if parents need any further advice.

School places will be offered to those who applied online by the closing date to start school and transfer to junior school on Thursday, April 16.