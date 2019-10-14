Here's why a Fareham school was put in lockdown

A school was put in lockdown after two knives went missing from a classroom.

The Henry Cort Community College in Fareham put in the emergency protocol this afternoon.

A message was sent to parents that said: ‘We are in lockdown, please do not contact the college to keep our phone lines clear. We will update you as soon as we can. Kind regards Henry Cort.’

Searches were carried out on students’ bags as part of the lockdown.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said they were contacted by the school today.

She said: ‘We were called by a member of staff at Henry Cort Community College this afternoon after two knives had gone missing from a classroom.

‘Advice was given and the school had already made proportionate and reasonable steps to deal with the situation.

‘No report of a crime was made.’

In an update posting on Facebook, Henry Cort Community College said: ‘LOCKDOWN UPDATE: All students are safe and well. We will be releasing them at the end of the day once systematic bag searches have been completed.

‘A further update will follow.’

Followed by, a second statement which added: ‘All college buses have been delayed leaving college and are now en route, apologies for inconvenience caused.’

When approached by The News the school said it was unable to comment on the lockdown.