Highbury College axes A-levels with 13 jobs at risk

COLLEGE bosses have axed A-levels blaming ‘financial constraints’ on the sector - putting 13 jobs at risk.

Teachers at Highbury College face finding new roles at the Cosham institution while others have been offered redundancy.

Students in their second year at the Sixth Form will continue their studies as normal, completing their courses this academic year.

But those ending their first year will be transferred to other providers including Portsmouth College, and Havant and South Downs College.

Principal of Highbury College Stella Mbubaegbu CBE said: ‘This is not a decision taken lightly but, given the current financial constraints on the sector and the high volume of choice locally, it is no longer viable to offer A-levels.’

All 25 students going into their second year have now secured places at other colleges. It follows a consultation period launched earlier this year.

Dan Beale, vice principal of quality at Havant, said: ‘The Havant A-level Centre of Excellence has a rich history of offering high quality A-level provision which enables our students to progress to many superb destinations.

‘In this situation we were only too pleased to welcome these students into the college, to not only support them in completing their A-level studies, but also provide them with excellent advice and guidance to ensure their success after college.’