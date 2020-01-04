Highbury College catering students cook up a feast for the homeless

CATERING students have been doing their bit to help the homeless over the cold winter months.

For the sixth consecutive year, Highbury college students prepared and served meals for more than 30 residents at a shelter for the city’s homeless.

Two Saints hostel, Hope House, welcomed the catering students as they volunteered their time to give back to the community.

Level 3 professional cookery students, Alfie Windebank, Lara Saunders, Luke Galea and Niamh Watson used ingredients donated by local suppliers including Owton’s Butchers and Harvest Fine Foods to rustle up a three course feast .

Alfie said: ‘We volunteered our time to help people in need. The experience has been great and it’s brilliant to support the homeless.’

Catering tutor, Matt Sussex, added: ‘We’re very proud of our students who volunteered their own time to prepare these meals. Experiences like this allow them to put into practice the skills they’ve learned while giving back to the local community.’

Hope House is a 32 roomed property which provides accommodation for single homeless adults who have been living on the streets.

Team Leader at Hope House, Lisa Harris, said: ‘Our residents have really enjoyed their dinners and we are so grateful to the students who have kindly given up their time to help others.’