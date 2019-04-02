Highbury College in Portsmouth sees results rise as performance tables are released

A COLLEGE is celebrating improved performance after recently released government figures showed it topping the region’s achievement rate for courses on offer.

Highbury College saw 88.9 percent of students who completed their courses achieve a pass or higher in the recently published National Achievement Rates Tables (NARTS) – a collaboration of student performance across all courses on offer.

Highbury College has been placed in the top 20 per cent nationally for the most recent overall achievement rate.''PICTURE: Please credit Simon Essex'Leanne Couchman [Leanne.Couchman@highbury.ac.uk]

This represents a score of three per cent above the national average for general further education and tertiary colleges and 3.7 percent above the national average for all institutions (85.2 per cent). The college’s performance is five per cent better than the previous academic year.

This improved performance has seen has seen Highbury ranked 31st nationally for general further education (GFE) colleges which places the college in the top 20 per cent for overall performance.

Principal Stella Mbubaegbu said: ‘I would like to congratulate all of our dedicated students who have excelled in their studies and achieved such outstanding results. This is indeed fantastic news and reflects the unwavering commitment and passion of our all amazing staff.’

The National Achievement Rates Tables have also revealed that students’ overall achievement rate is the best in the local area.

Fareham College also exceeded the national average with an overall achievement rate of 86.4 per cent while Havant and South Downs College was marginally below with a rate of 84.9 per cent. Further afield, the Isle of Wight College and Chichester College achieved rates of 88.5 and 86.1 per cent respectively.

NARTS include all level 1 to 5 qualifications, Government funded by the Education and Skills Funding Agency, including BTEC’s, Higher National Diplomas and Certificates, A-levels and GCSEs.

The college was rated as ‘requiring improvement’ by Ofsted when it was inspected in April 2018.