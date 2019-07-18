Highbury Primary School's retiring head teacher will be ‘greatly missed’

A HEAD TEACHER who has ‘transformed’ a school is retiring after eight years in charge.

Sarah Sadler was joined by staff, parents, governors and former pupils from Highbury Primary School at a farewell party.

(l to r) Chairperson of governors, Pauline Jeffs, head teacher, Sarah Sadler, and Sue Sansom CEO of the University of Chichester Academy Trust.''Picture: Malcolm Wells (190717-4158)'Professional Photographer 'Mobile: 07802-217-569'E: malcolmrichardwells@gmail.com

Those gathered said the 54-year-old will be greatly missed by the children she worked with.

Year 6 pupil Jayden West, 10, said: ‘I have really enjoyed my time with Mrs Sadler. She’s an amazing person who has really transformed the school around. Without her the school wouldn’t be what it is today.’

Classmate Alana Phillips, 10, added: ‘I have had some great times at the school and have enjoyed working with Mrs Sadler.’

Even while in charge Sarah continued to work with the children in small groups to improve their reading, writing and maths.

Sarah Sadler with her 'special' chair of important words.''Picture: Malcolm Wells (190717-4152)'Professional Photographer 'Mobile: 07802-217-569'E: malcolmrichardwells@gmail.com

She said: ‘What I will miss most is the day to day contact working with all of our wonderful children.

‘I will particularly miss all the fantastic activities we do such as our recent Lion King production which was amazing.

‘I will also miss my staff, who are such a brilliant team, and the whole school community.’

But she added: ‘I am excited about the opportunity to do something different. I will definitely be doing some travelling and would like to do more sailing. Myself and my husband have plans to sail down to the Mediterranean.’

The pupils of Highbury Primary School bid a fond farewell to headteacher, Sarah Saddler, who is retiring after eight years at the school.''Picture: Malcolm Wells (190717-4132)'Professional Photographer 'Mobile: 07802-217-569'E: malcolmrichardwells@gmail.com

Deputy head teacher Ftana Boulton paid tribute to Mrs Sadler's ‘inspirational leadership which has transformed the school’.

Ftana said: ‘Sarah has such high expectations and has created a school which provides the very best education for our children.

‘The legacy she has left behind is that every child can achieve and Highbury is now the school of choice in the local community.

‘Sarah is going to be greatly missed by staff, parents and children.’

Sarah's goodbye cake.''Picture: Malcolm Wells (190717-4123)'Professional Photographer 'Mobile: 07802-217-569'E: malcolmrichardwells@gmail.com

After more than 30 years in the profession, Sarah has retired to concentrate on business interests in Kenya and to spend time travelling.

She will not be leaving education altogether and hopes to continue training the next generation of head teachers through her role as a mentor with the National Professional Qualification for Headship.