Holocaust survivor teaches children about prejudice and discrimination

PUPILS at Crookhorn College have been learning about the life under Nazi oppression after being visited by a Holocaust survivor.

Uri Winterstein visited the college to speak to students about the experiences of his family, including going into hiding, mass transportation and spending time in death camps.

Mr Winterstein was born in Bratislava in 1943 and was a child victim of the Holocaust. Given away by his parents aged only a month old he was cared for by neighbours until his family could return.

Sixty three Year 9 History students had the opportunity to question Mr Winterstein on issues such as how families found each other at the end of the conflict and their views on Germany after the war came to an end. Following the talk, the students took part in workshops looking at antisemitism and discrimination.

The visit was organised by the Holocaust Education Trust.

Head of history Vicci Masson said: ‘The pupils were very lucky to hear Mr Winterstein speak. He recently started giving talks as he began to realise the importance of sharing his experience with the next generation.’