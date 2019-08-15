'I woke up covered in blood': New mum student celebrates A-level result following traumatic pregnancy

A STUDENT at Fareham College was celebrating her A-Level results after a 'roller coaster' year that saw her juggle her course and a surprise pregnancy that nearly ended in tragedy.

Kayleigh Buckley was in the first year of her Health and Social Care course when she became concerned her frequent trips to the toilet meant she had diabetes.

Mum Kayleigh Buckley, baby Rupert, and dad Andrew Carr.

But doctors revealed she had Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a condition which meant it was highly unlikely she would ever become pregnant.

The twenty-one year old and her partner of five years, Andrew Carr, 20, discussed the prospect of not being able to start a family.

She said: 'We didn’t think I would have children, and I thought 'that's fine.'

'It's not going to be part of my life.

'Turns out, I was wrong.'

Less than five months later, Kayleigh was 'happy, panicked, and stressed' to discover she was pregnant.

She said: 'I told the college, explained my condition, and said I hoped they would respect my decision to keep the baby.

'They were completely understanding, and so, so supportive.'

But 17 weeks into the pregnancy the student woke up thinking she had wet herself, only to discover she was covered in blood.

She was rushed to Queen Alexandra hospital, where she was told she had suffered a threatened miscarriage, which meant the baby was alive but at risk following heavy bleeding.

Kayleigh said: 'I was told it was a waiting game - I was essentially told to go home and grieve.'

The emergency happened the day the couple were due to fly out to Dubai - with Andrew planning to propose while they were on holiday.

Instead, the engineering apprentice got down on one knee at the couple's home in Gosport.

Kayleigh said: 'One day while I was recovering, he went to get me a drink - when he came back, he got one knee and proposed.'

Despite the complications, the couple welcomed ‘happy and healthy’ baby Rupert on Wednesday February 27.

Yesterday, an A grade was waiting for the new mum when she picked up her results.

She said: ‘It could have been very different had I gone to a different college.’