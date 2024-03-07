Here are 39 fantastic pictures of children dressed up for World Book Day:
1. The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Children across Hampshire dressed to impress as they took part in World Book Day. From Oompa Loompas to the Very Hungry Caterpillar and even Miss Trunchball, there have been some amazing costumes. Photo: Contributed
2. World Book Day 2024
3. Horrid Henry
4. Michael Jackson
