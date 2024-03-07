Children across Hampshire dressed to impress as they took part in World Book Day. From Oompa Loompas to the Very Hungry Caterpillar and even Miss Trunchball, there have been some amazing costumes.Children across Hampshire dressed to impress as they took part in World Book Day. From Oompa Loompas to the Very Hungry Caterpillar and even Miss Trunchball, there have been some amazing costumes.
Children across Hampshire dressed to impress as they took part in World Book Day. From Oompa Loompas to the Very Hungry Caterpillar and even Miss Trunchball, there have been some amazing costumes.

In Pictures: Here are 39 creative World Book Day costumes across Portsmouth, Gosport, Emsworth and Havant

Children all over the country have celebrated the importance of books and Hampshire is no different – here are 39 incredible costumes.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Mar 2024, 19:41 GMT

From Miss Trunchball to Cinderella to The Very Hungry Caterpillar, parents have pulled out all of the stops this year for World Book Day. The idea behind is to encourage children to get reading and every child in education across the UK will receive a book token to spend at participating stores.

Here are 39 fantastic pictures of children dressed up for World Book Day:

Children across Hampshire dressed to impress as they took part in World Book Day. From Oompa Loompas to the Very Hungry Caterpillar and even Miss Trunchball, there have been some amazing costumes.

1. The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Children across Hampshire dressed to impress as they took part in World Book Day. From Oompa Loompas to the Very Hungry Caterpillar and even Miss Trunchball, there have been some amazing costumes. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Children across Hampshire dressed to impress as they took part in World Book Day. From Oompa Loompas to the Very Hungry Caterpillar and even Miss Trunchball, there have been some amazing costumes.

2. World Book Day 2024

Children across Hampshire dressed to impress as they took part in World Book Day. From Oompa Loompas to the Very Hungry Caterpillar and even Miss Trunchball, there have been some amazing costumes. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Children across Hampshire dressed to impress as they took part in World Book Day. From Oompa Loompas to the Very Hungry Caterpillar and even Miss Trunchball, there have been some amazing costumes.

3. Horrid Henry

Children across Hampshire dressed to impress as they took part in World Book Day. From Oompa Loompas to the Very Hungry Caterpillar and even Miss Trunchball, there have been some amazing costumes. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Children across Hampshire dressed to impress as they took part in World Book Day. From Oompa Loompas to the Very Hungry Caterpillar and even Miss Trunchball, there have been some amazing costumes.

4. Michael Jackson

Children across Hampshire dressed to impress as they took part in World Book Day. From Oompa Loompas to the Very Hungry Caterpillar and even Miss Trunchball, there have been some amazing costumes. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthGosportEmsworthHampshireCinderella