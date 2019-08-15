Joy as A-level pupils earn 230 A* and A grades at Portsmouth Grammar School

Have your say

MOST pupils at Portsmouth Grammar School’s A-level results day left with beaming smiles, as they earned more than 230 A* to A grades.

That made up 46 per cent of all grades the school awarded, with 75 per cent equalling A* to B, or the A-level equivalent.

Samuel Chimbwandira, 18, with his mum Sarah-Jane. He achieved four A* grades. Picture: Sarah Standing (150819-3407)

Samuel Chimbwandira, 18, earned A* grades in chemistry, physics, maths and further maths.

‘I couldn’t be happier,’ he said.

‘It’s been consistent work for the past two years and no past paper has been left untouched.

‘I’m now going to Bristol University to study maths and computer science and I'm incredibly excited.’

Portsmouth Grammar School pupil Max Terry, 18 from Bosham, who received an A* in economics and A grades in business and design technology on A-level results day 2019, on Thursday, August 15.

Keeping his finger on the pulse of new industry, he one day aspires to lead a tech start-up.

‘Small companies with big ideas – I think that’s the future,' he said.

‘Being independent, not having to rely on anyone and your success being your own is what makes that exciting for me.’

The school opened at 8am but many were in position ready to tear open their results envelopes long before.

Students at Portsmouth Grammar School in High Street picked up their A-level results on Thursday, August 15. Picture: Sarah Standing (150819-3434)

For Max Terry, bad news in January was the impetus to achieve grades he was proud of.

He earned an A* in economics – despite being projected a D at the start of 2019 – alongside A grades in business and design technology.

'My firm choice deleted their course after I accepted their offer – that was at Exeter for technology, society and people,' said the 18-year-old, from Bosham.

'I think that was what pushed me, because I thought all I can do now is go and get the best grades I possibly can.’

Students at Portsmouth Grammar School in High Street picked up their A-level results on Thursday, August 15. Picture: Sarah Standing (150819-3433)

Another pupil, Laura Mayes, said her two years at the school ‘defied stereotypes', after winning the Wilkie Scholarship to attend from Mayfield School.

‘This is such an amazing opportunity,' said the 18-year-old from Portsmouth.

‘Everything they do here to help you prepare for university has helped me mould into the person I am now and I’m so thankful for that.’

She will now go to university in Exeter or Warwick to study English literature, with the chance of a joint honour with international relations.

Learners also scored an average of more than 35 points in the international baccalaureate, beating the global average of 29.6.