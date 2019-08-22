Joy as two sets of twins pass their GCSEs with flying colours at Crookhorn College

EVERYONE needs a friend to spur them on and keep them on the straight and narrow.

But two sets of twins at Crookhorn College that encouragement has always begun at home - and it shone as they picked up their GCSE results yesterday.

Twins Aaron and Grace Everett celebrated good GCSE results at Crookhorn College today. Picture: Byron Melton

Samuel and Harvey Ginn, both 16, will pursue careers in engineering after comfortably passing in all of their subjects.

Samuel has an apprenticeship lined up at BAE Systems and earned a 9, four 8s, two 7s and a 5.

While Harvey, who got an 8, a 7, five 6s and two 5s, will go to Havant and South Downs College (HSDC) for a Level 3 Btec engineering course.

'I've helped Harvey in science, he's helped me in English and we've pushed together to get the best grades we can,' said Samuel.

Aaron and Grace Everett, both 16, succeeded too - earning one 6, four 5s, two 4s, and two 3s and four 7s, two 6s and three 5s respectively.

Aaron will take Level 2 sporting diploma with Pompey in the Community and Grace will go to HSDC to study biology, chemistry and maths.

Aaron said: 'We've got a special connection where if I'm not revising, Grace will always say "Oi Aaron, go and revise" and if Grace is on her phone while she's revising, I'll bring her up on it.

'We always help each other up and we've always been there for each other.'