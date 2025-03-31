Kings Academy College Park Raffle Signed Marlon Pack, Captain of Portsmouth FC Shirt for Pupil Battling Cancer Portsmouth UK 26th March 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kings Academy College Park has rallied round its community to support a young pupil bravely facing a challenging battle with Wilms Tumour, a rare kidney cancer.

The pupil, Lola, is currently undergoing intensive treatment including chemotherapy, a kidney removal and upcoming radiotherapy for secondary cancer in her lung, has inspired an outpouring of support from the school and wider community.

In a heart-warming gesture of solidarity, Portsmouth FC Captain, Marlon Pack, has generously donated a signed Portsmouth shirt for the raffle, with all proceeds going directly to ‘Young Lives Versus Cancer’ a charity that helps children and young people and their families find the strength to face whatever cancer throws at them.

Liz Blunt, Senior Engagement Manager for the charity, was invited by the school to take part in the assembly, alongside Lola, her mum and Marlon Pack. Liz said, “I loved being part of your assembly, and meeting Lola. It was so emotional and I was impressed with everyone from the school. It was a really lovely assembly and £1410 is a huge amount raised. Thank you so much

Marlon Pack donates PFC players signed shirt to raffle to raise funds for ‘Young Lives Versus Cancer.’

Marlon Pack, Captain of Portsmouth FC said ‘When Mrs Boiling asked if there was anything I could donate for the school to raffle I was only too happy to get the team to sign a shirt to donate to help raise funds.”

“Our hearts go out to this remarkable little girl and her family,” said Mrs Carlye Head teacher of Kings Academy College Park. Class Teachers, Mrs Boiling and Mrs Wanlesscommented, “We are deeply grateful to Marlon Pack of Portsmouth FC for his incredible generosity and seeing everyone come together at school was lovely despite it regarding the saddest of subjects.”

“The strength and resilience shown by Lola, our pupil, is truly inspiring,” added Mrs Boiling.

We hope the money raised by this raffle will provide some much-needed financial support to families navigating this difficult journey.”

Kings Academy College Park is part of a Multi Academy Trust located in Portsmouth and is committed to providing a supportive and nurturing environment for all its pupils.