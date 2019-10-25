Latest update on criminal cases from Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Paul Drummond, 54, of no fixed address, admitted damaging a door at Two Saints in Fareham on September 26.

He admitted stealing items worth £254.95 from Asda in Fareham on September 26, and failing to surrender to custody at court.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Magistrates jailed Drummond for eight weeks.

Amy Gash, 26, of Caversham Road, Reading, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Soberton Road, Havant, on August 30.

She admitted failing to turn up to court and breaching a suspended sentence for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Gash was fined £150 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs to pay.

Vadim Visniovii, 34, of Alverstone Road, Milton, admitted drink-driving in London Avenue, Portsmouth, on October 28 last year.

A test revealed he had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Visniovii was fined £300 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 18 months.

He also admitted driving without insurance. He was fined £50 after admitting failing to turn up at court.

Jessica James, 39, of Roberts Road, Gosport, admitted stealing perfume worth £185 from Debenhams in Portsmouth on February 4.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Wayne Ruhle, 52, of Derby Road, North End, admitted burgling Panero Lounge in Palmerston Road, Southsea, on August 19.

He took a handbag from the staff area. He admitted fraud by using a stolen bank card at Kirby Stores on the same day for £21.99 worth of alcohol.

He admitted two other frauds by using the card to buy a £3.70 Gosport Ferry ticket and £20.49 worth of alcohol at a newsagents.

He must pay £81.18 compensation.

Magistrates imposed a 28-week jail term suspended for a year.

He must complete a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 10 days’ rehabilitation activities.

Donna Gofton, 42, of Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, admitted using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress on April 15 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Gofton was banned from going to O’Neill’s pub in Albert Road, Southsea.