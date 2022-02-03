The government has announced that it has identified a number of places in England, including Portsmouth, where it plans to boost education opportunities as part of the levelling-up agenda.

These areas, where education outcomes are weakest, will be targeted for support - and teachers could be offered a ‘levelling-up premium’ to improve retention.

Education bosses across Portsmouth say they are hopeful about the plans in the education section of the Levelling-Up White Paper - but are keen to hear more detail about what this really means for the area.

James Doherty, principal of UTC Portsmouth, believes that Portsmouth ‘gets overlooked for funding’, so the city being named in the levelling-up programme for education is ‘certainly welcome news.’

He said: ‘It is fantastic that it shines a light on the educational needs in the area.

‘Although we do not know the details, anything that will benefit young people in the area will be beneficial for Portsmouth.

‘I am very keen to see if this can translate to high-quality specialist teachers and whether the funding can be used to expose young people to more aspiration.

‘We see at UTC Portsmouth that anyone can achieve when they are provided with the right opportunities.’

The teacher added that while there is a ‘fantastic teaching network in Portsmouth’, there is a smaller ‘pool to recruit from’, but additional funding could mean training up ‘people in the local area who might be thinking about teaching as a career.’

James added: ‘It all boils down to how sincere this is as a project - what does this actually mean for Portsmouth, how does this mean funding will be spent in the area, or is it a soundbite.

‘It was a pleasant surprise that Portsmouth has been recognised and I will be watching as I am sure many of the teachers in this area will be.’

Stewart Vaughan, headteacher at Priory School in Southsea, expressed a similar view.

He said: ‘I think we have to wait and see - the devil will be in the details.

‘Whatever support can be offered would be welcomed.’

The head emphasised that the most important thing for the city’s ‘most amazing students’ is ‘removing barriers for young people so they can focus on their studies.’

He also said that funding pressures have led to services for families being passed on to schools, creating additional difficulties for educational settings - but extra funding through the levelling-up programme could help alleviate this.

Steward added: ‘I would like to see trust in the school leaders in the city and investment in the services for young people and their families, which have been undermined over the last ten years.’

Natalie Sheppard is director of education for Portsmouth at Thinking Schools Academy Trust, and a member of Portsmouth Education Partnership.

She said: ‘It is very exciting that Portsmouth has been selected as an area for investment in the government’s new Levelling Up white paper.

‘The investment will support schools in the city deliver initiatives aimed at retaining the best teachers in priority subjects such as maths and science, and has the potential for new specialist sixth forms.

‘Thinking Schools Academy Trust’s academies in Portsmouth are already delivering excellent teaching and learning, and strong outcomes, but this investment will help us further strengthen our provision and give our students the best start in life.

‘We look forward to working with all schools across the city to share best practice, enhance education and give our young people the best life chances.’

Schools in the Education Investment Areas which are judged less than ‘good’ by Ofsted in successive inspections could be moved into multi-academy trusts under the new government plans.

Cllr Suzy Horton, cabinet member for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘We wait for the detail behind the announcement but extra support to build on our own successful Teach Portsmouth recruitment and retention campaign would be welcome.

‘The city's local authority-maintained schools, academies and free schools all work very closely together as part of the Portsmouth Education Partnership (PEP), to share best practice and focus on school improvement programmes.’

She also highlighted that more than 90 per cent of schools in the city are graded ‘Good’ or above by Ofsted, a big jump from the 64 per cent of schools thus graded a few years ago.

However, despite this ‘trend of improvement’, the councillor pointed out that ‘Portsmouth remains well below national averages for attainment and progress at Key Stage 2 (age eight to 10) and Key Stage 4 (age 14 to 16).’

Cllr Horton added: ‘Recent years have proved extremely challenging for children, families and schools, so we are keen to hear the details and how it will affect Portsmouth schools and families.

‘We welcome any additional focus and support from the government to help us to continue to provide an even better education and school experience, to enable children to become the best versions of themselves and reach their goals in life.’

Penny Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North, said: ‘More resource is welcome for our schools and I would also like to see greater flexibility about how our schools use existing funds too.

‘We have a larger proportion of children who have additional needs.

‘We need to ensure those needs are met if every child in the city is to reach their full potential and get the best start in life.’

