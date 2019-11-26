Match winner Ben Close jokes it's about time he scored after firing Portsmouth to Rotherham win

Ben Close and Portsmouth's Lee Brown celebrate the final whistle
Ben Close savoured his match winner against Rotherham and joked: It’s about time!

Close grabbed the decisive goal in the 3-2 win over the promotion contenders at Fratton Park to move Pompey two points off the play-offs.

The midfielder atoned for a first-half miss with a trademark finish from outside the box with 24 minutes of the game remaining.

It was Close’s third goal of the season and his first since August on a night for the Fratton faithful to savour.

Close said: ‘It’s about time I scored again!

‘I’ve had a few since my last one and a decent chance in the first half.

‘I maybe had a little bit too much time to think about it, but I’ve chested the second one and volleyed it in and that was a great feeling.’