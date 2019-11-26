Ben Close savoured his match winner against Rotherham and joked: It’s about time!

Close grabbed the decisive goal in the 3-2 win over the promotion contenders at Fratton Park to move Pompey two points off the play-offs.

The midfielder atoned for a first-half miss with a trademark finish from outside the box with 24 minutes of the game remaining.

It was Close’s third goal of the season and his first since August on a night for the Fratton faithful to savour.

Close said: ‘It’s about time I scored again!

‘I’ve had a few since my last one and a decent chance in the first half.

‘I maybe had a little bit too much time to think about it, but I’ve chested the second one and volleyed it in and that was a great feeling.’