Mayville High School pupils build eco-car to race at Goodwood

BUDDING engineers at Mayville High School have built an environmentally friendly car which they are racing at Goodwood.

The four-strong racing team have been working after school to construct the car which has a maximum speed of 35 miles per hour and runs off an electric battery. The pupils will all be involved in racing the car and providing mechanical support.

In addition to racing the cars the pupils also provide mechanical support in the pit stop.

Year 10 pupil, Jed Hawker, 15, said: ‘I’m really interested in engineering and have loved getting involved in building the car.’

Fellow team member, William Trise, 14, added: ‘I took part in last year’s event when we got to the final. It was really enjoyable and I am looking forward to Sunday.’

The F24 race is sponsored by the Greenpower Education Trust who promote STEM learning (science, technology, engineering, Maths) and will involve teams of school children from across the south of England and France.

Victorious teams will go on to compete in the national finals at Rockingham speedway track in Northamptonshire.

Eco car engineers (back l-r) Jed Hawker (15), William Trise (14) and Jacob Driver (13) with (front) Dylan Cook (11).''Picture: Sarah Standing (270619-1794)

Year 7 pupil, Dylan Cook, 11, said: ‘I enjoy the racing - particularly going really fast. I’m confident we can make the final.’

One of the key aims of the initiative is to inspire children to think about engineering in a sustainable way which minimises environmental impact.

Jacob Driver, 13, commented: ‘The car is powered entirely by electricity which helps to reduce carbon emissions.’

Jed added: ‘Since we first constructed the car we have been involved in making alterations to make it as efficient as possible. We can now get one and a half hours out of the battery which helps to make it more environmentally friendly. In the future, as more low emission zones are introduced, I think people will have to drive more environmentally friendly cars.’

William added: ‘I think we will all be driving electric cars in the future as oil is eventually going to run out and the amount of pollution we are putting into the atmosphere is unsustainable.’

Physics teacher, Steve Devoy, who supports the team, hopes the initiative can help to inspire the next generation of engineers.

‘Hopefully the project will help produce engineers with innovative ideas to improve efficiency and limit environmental impact,’ he said.