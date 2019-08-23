Mayville pupils praise teachers for support

MAYVILLE High School pupils have praised their teachers after more with 93 per cent of pupils achieved five or more grades between 9 to 4.

A third of all pupils grades were in the top 9 to 7 category.

Jack Gidney, who attained four 9s, three 8s and a 6, said: ‘I’m happy and excited. I did lots of revision but the teachers were there to help all the time.’

Classmate, Capucine Leroy Smith, added: ‘The teachers have always been there to ask for help when I needed it.’

Rose Lloyd achieved a 9 in art after basing her project around period poverty.

‘I’m extremely emotional. It could have gone have gone either way as I chose a very controversial subject. It was about period poverty and was entitled A Reflection of the Patriarchy,’ she commented.

Head teacher, Rebecca Parkyn, praised students for their ‘excellent results’ and commended them on their ‘ambition and persistent hard work.’